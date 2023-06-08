Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has another baby mama called Deliza Mbithi, a police officer based in Kiambu.

Samidoh met Mbithi in the line of duty and fell in love with her while married to Edday Nderitu.

He sired a baby boy with the policewoman in 2018.

The mother of one is quite reserved and respects Samidoh’s wife.

Only close friends and family members are aware of their relationship.

See more photos of the beautiful woman who swept Samidoh’s heart before Karen Nyamu.

