Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has been trending after reports emerged that she was open to dating broke young men.

However, she has alluded that nothing could be further from the truth and warned her followers to treat the reports circulating online as fake.

“Fake! Stop this nonsense,” she captioned a screenshot of an article published on a local blog

The fake reports saw her top Twitter trends for the better part of Sunday morning as overzealous Kenyans on Twitter, popularly referred to as KoT, weighed in on the subject with some claiming age was catching up with her.

The mother of two celebrated her 41st birthday on May 4.

Lillian has had a fair share of relationship drama since divorcing her husband Moses Kanene in 2016.

The couple went separate ways after seven years of marriage. They sired one child together.

The TV girl later started seeing Shabana FC chairman Jared Nevaton with whom she shares a son.

