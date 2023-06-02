Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – Timothy Bliefnick, a former “Family Feud” contestant who joked about regretting getting married on the show, has been found guilty of murdering his then-estranged wife.

Bliefnick was found dead inside her home back in February and her estranged husband was charged with breaking into her home and shooting her multiple times. The former couple was living apart at the time, and in the process of divorcing.

The most sinister testimony came when Becky’s sister took the stand, and said Becky worried [Timothy] might harm her, as they fought over custody of their 3 kids. She said Becky texted her in 2021, saying “If something ever happens to me, make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim.”

Timothy was convicted on Wednesday, May 31, of first-degree murder and home invasion following a nearly week-long trial in Illinois.

His sentencing is set for August where he faces life in prison.