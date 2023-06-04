Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 4, 2023 – A 70-year-old British grandmother was mauled to death by her family’s dog as she sunbathed in her backyard on Friday, June 2— making her the fifth person to die from dog attacks in the UK this year.

The woman, who has not been identified, died after the dog pounced on her outside her home in Bedworth, Warwickshire, UK.

Her 49-year-old daughter desperately tried to fight off the dog as it attacked her mother, but she was also bitten and unable to stop the fatal mauling, according to the DailyMail.

The daughter was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and both she and her husband, 52, were arrested for allegedly owning a banned breed of dog.

The couple name has not yet been released by police.

It is unclear what breed of dog attacked the woman, but UK legislation has banned American pit bull terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos, and Fila Brasileiro breeds.

UK law also bans any dogs that are dangerously out of control.

“Police say it was a banned breed but I’m not sure,” the neighbor said to the publication

“I don’t know what it was — quite a size with a big head, a bulldog-Mastiff type.”

“When [the dog’s owner] said he got it, he said it was a rare breed and there were only six in the country,” added the neighbor, who did not want to be named.

The man, who lives across the street from where the grandmother was killed, said the family kept the dog in the back garden and he never saw it show signs of aggression.

“No one knows why it attacked and killed the poor woman, it could have gone crazy after being stung by a bee or it could have had something wrong with its brain,” he said.

“It could be anything.”

Another neighbor who refused to be named said the grandma appeared healthy before the fatal attack.

“I heard the air ambulance coming over and then saw all the other emergency services turn up,” they said. “I have no idea of the breed of dog but it was a big one and lived outside.”