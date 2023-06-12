Monday June 12, 2023 – Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has slammed a “false and defamatory” report alleging the singer uses crystal meth.

The Daily Mail on Saturday, June 10 shared a story alleging her ex-husband Kevin Federline and family are concerned she is on crystal meth and could end up like late singer Amy Winehouse.

On Sunday, Attorney Rosengart sent the Daily Mail a legal letter in which he demands an internal investigation take place concerning the exploitation of using Spears’ minor children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

“The Daily Mail, through Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding ‘crystal meth,’” the letter began.

Rosengart noted that Federline, who was married to Spears, 41, from 2004 to 2007, “acknowledged the falsity of Ms. Barak’s story” when he spoke to TMZ earlier Sunday.

“I have separately learnt that on several occasions, Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, again her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing, and outrageous,” Rosengart’s letter continued.

“And moreover, Britney’s representatives were never contacted prior to the publication of the story, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth.”

The letter concluded, “Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today’s standards of ‘journalism’ and the unfair scrutiny she has faced.”

Rosengart said he would “follow up separately” but asked the outlet to “please confirm” that they would “immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story and conduct an internal investigation regarding this matter and the abuse of Britney and her children.”

Earlier Sunday, Federline also called out Barak for “fabricating” his quotes, alleging to TMZ that she “lied” in a “distressing” report published by both The Sun and Daily Mail.

“It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun,” Federline, 45, told the outlet, referencing Gunasti, who has worked on several projects with Barak.