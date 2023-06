Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Two young men have been arrested for impersonating police officers.

They were carrying out patrols dressed in police uniforms and soliciting bribes from unsuspecting Kenyans.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

