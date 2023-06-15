Thursday, June 15, 2023 – A popular Member of Parliament from Luhyaland has surprised his constituents after he lied to them about his stand on the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

During the voting on Wednesday, Kanduyi Member of Parliament John Makali was among the Kenya Kwanza MPs who overwhelmingly voted ‘YES’ in support of the draconian bill.

A week ago, the MP who was visiting his constituency from Nairobi vowed to reject the bill, terming it as oppressive and punitive.

“I have heard the president say that Kenyans must be deducted 3% towards the Housing levy but I want to stand here and tell him that the people of Kanduyi have sent me to tell him that the cost of living has gone up and so they are not interested in any form of further taxation,” Makali stated.

