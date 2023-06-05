Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Former US Vice President Mike Pence has filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024.

Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president will set up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his life.

He filed the required form with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, June 5, to mount a bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former vice president is expected to launch his campaign with a speech in Iowa on Wednesday.

The Hawkeye State is a top priority for the emerging Pence campaign, and the former vice president is planning to visit the state almost weekly.

He is expected to make a considerable effort to appeal to evangelical voters, a crucial voting bloc in the state and one which he can appeal to given his own identity as an evangelical Christian.

In an interview earlier this year with CBS News, Pence twice declined to commit to supporting Trump if Trump is the Republican presidential nominee. Instead, Pence said he thinks “different times call for different leadership.”

Pence joins a growing field of other well-known Republican candidates that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley.