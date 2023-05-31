Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland has reportedly been barred from hosting The Open until the former President sells his resort.

The former US President bought the golf course in 2014, five years after the last time it staged the storied competition.

Speaking on GB News in early May whilst visiting the course, Trump claimed that ‘everybody wants to see the Open championship here,’ adding that only a few ‘minor adjustments’ would have to made to ready the course.

As per the Telegraph, the tournament’s organising body the R&A are adamant that Turnberry remains out of contention as a host.

Trump is believed to have been told that his course would not be considered for the honour after the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, due to the perceived threat of potential protests at the event.

A source inside the company stressed that the position was ‘unchanged’, adding: ‘We have no plans to stage any of our championships there in the foreseeable future and will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players, and the course itself’.

Another added: ‘The way it looks now, how would have to sell up before anything changes’.

The lasting decision will come as a blow to the former President, who has been keen to show off his links to the R&A.

In the interview with GB News, Trump shared that he had recently invested heavily in redeveloping the course on the advice of the company’s former chief executive Peter Dawson.

‘It was done with a great architect,’ Trump said. ‘A great golf architect recommended by Peter Dawson. I said, give me the best one and (that’s) Martin Grant Hawtree. He’s a fabulous guy, a fabulous man. What he does is this type of course, he really did a great job.’