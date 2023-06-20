Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Everton winger, Demarai Gray has become the latest England international to switch international allegiances after receiving a call-up for Jamaica’s CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.

The 26-year-old featured for the Three Lions at youth level, making 26 appearances for the Under 21s side under then-manager Gareth Southgate between 2016 and 2018.

Southgate then picked Gray to journey to Russia for the World Cup 2018 but the player failed to make an appearance.

The winger, who received a Jamaican passport through his maternal grandparents, made the decision to make himself available for the Reggae Boyz.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is believed to have been in contact with the player since September 2022, and now Gray has decided to turn up for the Reggae Boyz.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio also pledged to play for the country in May 2021, and has since received seven international caps after receiving a number of England call-ups but persistent injury several chances.

Leon Bailey, who features for Aston Villa, has played with the side since 2019, after first featuring for the U23 side four years earlier.

The 25-year-old has scored three times in his 19 appearances for his mother country.

Jamaica will face Trinidad and Tobago, and newly-minted CONCACAF Nations League champions the United States in the opening stages of the competition at the end of the month.