Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has signalled the start of the process to alter the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) after members of the public raised concerns.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Wetangula revealed that he had asked President William Ruto’s government to consider ways to incorporate public views into the programme’s rollout.

He added that while he did not call for the abandonment of the curriculum altogether, it was critical that it undergoes changes.

“Today I have asked the government to consider reviewing the new CBC education system to ensure effective implementation.”

“I asked the government to consider prioritising discussing issues raised by the public on CBC during the cabinet meetings,” Wetangula stated.

While explaining the need to review the curriculum, Wetangula argued that education was dynamic and a continuous process and as such, the government should consider issues raised by all stakeholders in the sector.

“The new system is good and those who proposed it mean well in shaping the destiny of our path and for the country’s progress.

“The government should be sensitive to concerns being raised by Kenyans on implementation of the system,” Wetangula defended the system while calling for changes.

However, he regretted that the current system rolled out by the former administration was not user-friendly.

Ruto, through a Gazette Notice on September 30, 2022, appointed a Working Party on Education Reform task force to evaluate the CBC in the country, which has given its recommendations after collecting views from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST