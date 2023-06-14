Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has expressed his displeasure with President William Ruto‘s government over how it has allowed cartels to take over control of some ministries, especially the Education Ministry.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Ichung’wah, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, highlighted an instance from the education docket with a bias toward the public institutions of higher learning, which he claimed had been denied funding deliberately.

Ichung’wah stated that private institutions owned by the said cartels are the ones benefiting from the disbursement of the monies, as the state-owned ones crumble due to insolvency.

“The situation where the government allocates substantial funds for publicly funded students in private universities, while public universities struggle for resources, raises concerns about the takeover of university education by cartels,” he said.

The lawmaker claimed the cartels had not only taken over ministries but also the National Assembly, where they are charging themselves with the work of appropriating resources.

According to Ichung’wah, the said individuals have turned the government into an indictment through which they benefit at the expense of the taxpayers.

“State capture is real. Businesspeople and cartels have taken over the running of government ministries. They have taken over the work of legislating and appropriating resources on behalf of the people and are doing so for profit and not for the public good,” Ichung’wah added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST