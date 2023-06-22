Thursday June 22, 2023 – ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has delivered a scathing verdict of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The pundit is the latest media personality to speak about the couple in the wake of their split from Spotify.

Spotify and the Sussexes’s production company Archewell Audio released a joint statement on Thursday evening saying they have ‘mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex produced only one 13-episode series of a podcast for the company despite signing a $20 million deal three years ago.

Top Spotify executive and former ESPNer Bill Simmons labeled Harry and Markle ‘f***ing grifters’ after the Sussexes split with the music streaming giant.

Speaking on his self-titled podcast, Smith claimed no one is interested in the couple unless they are making headlines with their feud with the Royal family.

‘If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,’ Smith said on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’

‘[…] I’m not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did damn good on [the show Suits]… I love Suits. Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again… I love that show […]

‘But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.’

‘The f***ing grifters,’ Simmons said as he slated the pair on an episode of his own platform The Bill Simmons Podcast on Friday.

In the recent episode, Simmons told guest sports journalist Ryen Russillo: ‘The f***ing grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.’

‘I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories,’ he added.