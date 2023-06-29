Thursday, June 29, 2023 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) will announce new fuel prices tomorrow following the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

In a statement, EPRA highlighted the reason behind the adjustment, citing the doubling of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 8% to 16%.

The extra 8%t of VAT on the products is expected to significantly affect fuel price per litre, national revenue, and the cost of essential household products.

EPRA will announce the new prices less than two weeks after decreasing the cost of fuel on Wednesday, June 14.

The fuel’s VAT is projected to hike the existing cost of petrol in price ratio settings – with the additional eight per cent equalled to Ksh14.59.

To put it into perspective, petrol is expected to retail at Ksh196.9 per litre from the current Ksh182.4 price in Nairobi. Diesel is projected to increase from Ksh167.28 to an average of Ksh180.6624 per litre at fuel stations in Nairobi.

Kerosene will cost an average of Ksh174.39 from the current Ksh161.48.

According to President William Ruto, the 16% increment is projected to make fuel prices more competitive which would subsequently attract foreign investors.

While tabling the bill in Parliament, the National Assembly’s Committee on Finance and Planning stated that the positives outweighed the negatives of increasing the VAT tax.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.