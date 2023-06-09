Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – The bad blood between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta has taken another turn.

This is after Uhuru hinted at impeaching Ruto over his interference with political parties, especially Jubilee.

In a statement yesterday, a Jubilee faction allied to Uhuru announced plans to propose a Bill providing grounds for impeaching Ruto for interfering with political parties.

Speaking after holding its inaugural National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting since the controversial National Delegates Conference (NDC), Jubilee Party members argued that the Bill would also grant MPs powers to table a motion for the impeachment of Ruto’s deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Addressing the media, former Ndaragwa MP and embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, alleged that proposals to craft the Bill were informed by Kenya Kwanza’s interference with Jubilee Party affairs.

He argued that the Bill would bring back sanity to political parties after Ruto wooed politicians from the opposition camp, consolidating support in Parliament.

“We want to have a law where, in future, people who hold different positions and interfere with parties just like Ruto, Gachagua, and now Wetangula (National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula) face impeachment motions,” Kioni stated.

Kioni argued that the party would lobby its members to support the Bill. However, he acknowledged that they would face a herculean task since Ruto enjoys the majority in Parliament.

“We will try and see if the MPs will pass that Bill. If they fail, others will pass it in Parliament,” Kioni insisted that Jubilee would exploit alternatives should Ruto beat them at their own game.

According to the 2010 promulgated Constitution, a president can be impeached for violating the Constitution, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

