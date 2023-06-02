Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned Azimio leaders, among them former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, against trying to destabilize his government with protests.

Addressing Kenyans during Madaraka Day celebrations at Moi Stadium in Embu County yesterday, Ruto noted that his administration would no longer entertain leaders fronting selfish interests.

He explained that he had changed the national conversation from hardline politics to people-centered service delivery.

The Head of State asked Kenyans to support his vision for the country by making sacrifices to move the nation forward.

“We will not allow self-seeking leaders to take us back to that kind of politics which has nothing to do with improvement of the living standards of ordinary people.”

“The focus now is on the development of the country, and we will work together with all leaders to ensure that no part of Kenya is left behind regardless of who they voted for in the last election,” Ruto stated.

In a well-convoluted attack, Ruto noted that some leaders were, however, trying their best to derail the country by sponsoring chaos among the youth.

The Head of State noted that despite bipartisan talks, divisive politics will not be tolerated.

“The conversation can no longer be about which positions leaders will assume, but it must be about the many hustlers who need jobs and equal opportunities. We must never forget that until fairly recently, our country’s politics was a divisive, violent, do-or-die affair by which neighbours, colleagues, and even relatives were incited into hatred in the name of political competition.

“In this dark era, the tribe was the fundamental term of all political engagement and the master variable of the democratic contest. Many highly respected experts and eminent persons confidently affirmed that Kenyan politics is inherently tribal, and many leaders designed their political parties, policies, and campaigns based on raw tribal appeals,” he claimed.

