Friday, 09 June 2023 – Rodgers Andere is fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital after he was stabbed several times by his wife, Christine Karimi, at their rented apartment in Rongai, following a domestic dispute.

The tragic dispute also claimed the lives of his two kids.

His enraged wife is said to have stabbed the kids to death before using the same knife to stab Rodgers.

She also attempted to commit suicide.

Emotional photos of Rodgers and his deceased kids have surfaced.

He loved them dearly.

May their souls rest in peace.

