Thursday June 15, 2023 – Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of Eminem, has said ‘yes’ to Matt Moeller after almost two years of engagement.

30-year-old Alaina Scott who wore an embellished mermaid wedding dress for her big day, shared photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. She wrote “June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

The photos included artistic shots of Scott and Moeller kissing on a rooftop and then again in an elevator, hugging by a vintage car, flashing their wedding rings, sharing their first dance and posing with their wedding party, which included Eminem’s other daughter, Hailie Scott, who served as one the maids of honor.

Alaina stunned in an embellished, mermaid-style gown with off-the-shoulder draping and an over-the-top tulle train. A bejeweled headband and long veil accessorized her down and wavy brown hair, and she opted for a deep red lip, which matched her warm-colored florals.

For his part, Moeller sported a white tuxedo jacket atop black pants, while the rest of the wedding party, bridesmaids and groomsmen alike wore black from head to toe.

Alaina’s younger sister Hailie, 27, got engaged to her own longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, in February. Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott welcomed Hailie in 1995. He legally adopted Alaina, whom he often calls Lainey, in the early 2000s. Her mother, Kim’s sister, struggled with drug addiction and eventually died of a suspected overdose in 2016.

Eminem’s third child is 21-year-old Stevie Scott, whose biological parents are Kim and the man she dated in between her two marriages to the Grammy winner, Eric Hartter. Eminem legally adopted Stevie in 2005 amid the exes’ reconciliation. Hartter reportedly died in 2019.

Formerly known as Whitney, Stevie came out as non-binary in August 2021.