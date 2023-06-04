Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 4, 2023 – The probe into massive deaths at Shakahola has taken another turn. This is after Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is suspected to have forced people to fast to death, made a startling confession.

Speaking to CNN reporter David McKenzie, Pastor Mackenzie confessed that he had never seen people starve to death at Shakahola Forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The Good News International Church preacher also claimed that he had never seen parents kill their children as widely reported by the press across the globe.

“I have never seen anybody starving or killing his or her children,” pastor Mackenzie told the reporter at Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa.

In the short interview, Mackenzie further dismissed the charges labeled against him as the Government’s plan to intimidate him.

He further accused the President William Ruto-led government of wasting time in the probe linking him to the Malindi cult where over 240 bodies were exhumed at Shakahola Forest.

“It is just a matter of intimidation and wasting of others’ time for nothing,” Mackenzie insisted in response to genocide and terrorism charges likely to be filed against him.

“What happened in the forest with your followers?” CNN reporter asked.

“I can tell nothing about that because I have been in custody for two months. So, I don’t know what’s going on outside there. Have you been there?” Mackenzie posed while responding to the question.

The pastor made the sentiments before Shanzu Court Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda allowed him to be detained for six days.

The televangelist is being held alongside 19 other individuals in connection with the Shakahola Massacre.

