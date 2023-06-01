Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Embattled former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairman Seth Panyako has accused President William Ruto of having no time for divergent views in his government.

Speaking during an interview, Panyako claimed his unceremonious exit from UDA was because Ruto didn’t want his divergent views and literally pushed him out.

“He (Ruto) told me, you are opposing all the government programmes including the housing levy and VAT on fuel.”

“It is therefore not tenable for you to continue being an official of the party (UDA) when you are opposing the programmes of the party,” Ruto told Panyako.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General set the record straight that he did not resign from UDA due to other issues that emerged but because Ruto asked him to resign due to his stand.

According to Panyako, he had never spoken to Ruto since the August 2022 polls and the call asking him to resign was the first one.

“He was calling to ask me to leave his party because I do not agree with the programmes of the government. I don’t think the President has time for any divergent views.

“I don’t think he listens to anybody. I think he listens to himself,” Panyako said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST