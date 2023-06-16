Friday, June 16, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed reports claiming that she has been enticed to ditch Raila Odinga’s Azimio to join the government under President William Ruto.

Speaking outside Parliament after the 2023/24 budget presentation, Passaris maintained that she was still an active Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician and an avid supporter of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

She also dismissed reports alleging that she was bribed to back Ruto and his proposed tax measures outlined in the Finance Bill 2023.

“I am still in Azimio and have been with ODM since 2007. I have supported Raila ever since, who has, in turn, supported us as candidates,” Passaris defended her stance.

However, she defended her move to support Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 and declining to join her Azimio colleagues in staging a walkout from Parliament while the budget was being presented, saying the government needed money for its operations.

According to her, the Finance Bill 2023 and the budget would protect Kenyans and the government from the negative consequences of mounting debts and a possible recession.

“I would like to say that any government cannot function without money. Our country is grappling with huge debts, and we don’t want lenders to adopt austerity measures to control that.

“So, we must stand firm to ensure that our government has money. Where will we get the money if the government does not collect tax? People must be taxed so that the government can also fulfill its mandate. I have seen some good things from the budget, including increased allocation to HELB and hospitals,” Passaris stated.

On the controversial and mandatory 1.5 per cent Housing Fund deduction, Passaris vowed to hold the government accountable for every penny collected.

“I am still in opposition and I will ensure that all the money is properly accounted for,” she insisted.

ODM has vowed to punish Passaris and other members who betrayed Raila and Kenyans and voted for the Finance Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST