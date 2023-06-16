Friday, 16 June 2023 – A church elder found himself in an embarrassing situation after he accidentally posted a message on a church WhatsApp group begging a lady for sex.
The sex-starved man identified as Baba Vikii is a church elder at Deliverance Church in Ruiru.
He accidentally posted a message that reads “rehe kiino” (bring me the puS$y).
He was sending the message to a lady, probably his side chick, but it landed on the church’s WhatsApp group accidentally.
