Saturday June 24, 2023 – Elon Musk has received offers from MMA stars Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland to train him for his billionaire mega fight with his tech rival Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech entrepreneurs agreed to face each other in a ‘cage match’ over social media.

Srickland competes for the UFC and is the promotion’s No7 ranked middleweight contender, while Masvidal recently hung up his gloves after a stellar 20-year stint in the sport that saw him compete for the UFC welterweight title twice.

Both men are willing to help him prepare for his proposed bout with Zuckerberg.

Srickland was the first to offer his services as a trainer, tweeting: ‘Man f*** Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist…. No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but…. Facebook market gets a pass…. @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!’

Masvidal quickly followed this up by putting his name in the mix as well.’@elonmusk lmk we get some work in,’ he wrote.

This comes after Musk posted a message on his social media platform Twitter affirming that he is ‘up for a cage match’ with Zuckerberg.

The Facebook founder responded: “Send me location.”

Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian jiu jitsu for eighteen months and recently won a novice tournament.