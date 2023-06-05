Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, June 5, 2023 – Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop opposing Finance Bill 2023 and let Kenyans suffer.

In an interview with K24 TV on Monday, Elachi said Raila has stood by Kenyans for a long time but should let them deal with the consequences of the finance bill.

“I want to tell Baba, you have stood with Kenyans for a very long time but on this bill, achana nao kabisa. This is a Bill of Kenya Kwanza, this is their government,” Elachi said.

Elachi also told the Azimio leader that he should let Kenya Kwanza run their government without disruptions as the bill is theirs.

The MP said that standing with Kenyans is good but Raila will find himself in very tough situations.

“If this bill goes through and things move on, Kenyans will laud the president for having a firm stand on what he wanted for the country,” she said.

“This is because you can do good but if that good does not work out and another good works out they will not remember the good you did.” She added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.