Thursday June 15, 2023 – The remains of a Russian man who was eaten alive off a beach at an Egyptian resort will be handed over to his grieving father.

Yury Popov will cremate the remains of his 23-year-old son Vladimir and fly his ashes home following the completion of forensic analysis.

‘The fate of my son is tragic,’ said the father – pictured for the first time – during a meeting with Egyptian officials in Hurghada.

‘It was his destiny,’ the grieving father added.

Young Vladimir was killed last Thursday, June 1, after he was attacked by the pregnant tiger shark and dragged underwater off the coast of Hurghada, eastern Egypt. He could be heard screaming out: ‘Papa, save me!’

Mr Popov stressed he did not blame the Egyptians for the incident which saw a tiger shark rip apart his IT specialist son and sever his head and hands.

He said that such a tragedy ‘could happen anywhere’.

This is despite claims from a Russian marine biologist that the same shark – probably pregnant – is likely to have killed two women tourists last year.

‘The father of the deceased, at a meeting with the leadership of the province, indicated that he had no claims against the Egyptian authorities in connection with the incident that occurred with his son in the Red Sea,’ reported TASS.

The victim’s distraught mother had to be hospitalised from her home in Balashikha, near Moscow, it was revealed today. She was seen being escorted to an ambulance.

It comes after Egyptian authorities announced the shark is to be mummified and put in a museum.

The tourist’s remains have been handed over to a special company pending repatriation, reported TASS.

Local media reported that specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves have now begun the embalming process for the shark to be put on display.

Russian consul general Consul-General Viktor Voropaev said: ‘The deceased Russian’s father, who is in Egypt, will soon receive his remains.’

The diplomat added: ‘The father will deliver his son’s ashes to our home country.’

The consular staff were ‘in constant contact with the father of the deceased and are ready to provide the necessary assistance at any moment.’