Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Eden Hazard has played down suggestions that he could retire from football following his departure from Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Real Madrid following his frustration with injuries as he barely played last season.

There have been claims that Hazard could move to an MLS side, while reports have also indicated that he could head to RWDM Molenbeek, who have been promoted to the Belgian top flight and include Hazard’s brother Kylian among their ranks.

Asked about whether he is retiring, Hazard said: ‘It is true that, in the last few days, I have read a lot about myself. And a lot of nonsense.’

Hazard was then asked about RWD Molenbeek, to which he replied: ‘I don’t know if it’s stupid, we’ll see… I know I’m not giving the answers that are expected but it’s because, honestly, I still don’t have them.

‘Having said that, I can assure you that I am still capable of being a professional footballer, my body can handle it. Also, I’ve been resting for three years…’

Hazard then added: ‘Honestly, I still don’t know. After these three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, go on holiday like everyone else.’

Hazard, who retired from international football last year, bid farewell to the national team on Saturday as he addressed the fans at half time of the 1-1 draw with Austria.