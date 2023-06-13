Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, has indicated that she is not planning to return to the country from the United States of America, where she has been staying with her three children for over a month now.

The revelation came in response to a comment on Facebook, where the mother of three engaged with a concerned fan regarding her relationship with Samidoh.

The fan, Kamau Mpesa, castigated Edday’s cousin Bernice for allegedly inciting her to leave Samidoh.

The fan argued that it was not wise for Edday to leave Samidoh because of his affair with Karen Nyamu.

Edday, however, challenged this notion, urging the fan to revisit a previous lengthy post she had made a few months ago.

“Do you remember that long post I made sometime back? Only a few understood what I meant,” Edday responded.

In the mentioned post from February, Edday had candidly expressed her reservations about raising her children in a polygamous marriage.

She addressed the challenges she had faced throughout their 15-year marriage, acknowledging the ups and downs they had experienced together.

Edday’s remarks have sparked speculation regarding the current status of her relationship with Samidoh.

Has she finally called it quits?

Below is a screenshot of how she responded to the concerned fan, sparking reactions on social media.

