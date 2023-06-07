Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Rumours have been flying around that Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu plans to settle in America with her three kids due to endless wrangles between her and Karen Nyamu.

Word has it that Samidoh thought his wife and kids were going on vacation for a few weeks in the US and then coming back but Edday had other plans.

The rumours have escalated following her latest cryptic Facebook post.

She wrote, “Sometimes we find ourselves negotiating with our instincts and emotions, but when we align our brains, heart, and emotions, it’s not going to be a negotiation anymore!!! One step at a time.”.

Is this a confirmation that she is not ready to negotiate with her cheating husband Samidoh anymore?

Well, time will tell.

