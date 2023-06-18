Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has taken things a notch higher on Father’s Day after gifting her baby daddy, Samidoh, a bottle of Louis X111 cognac worth Ksh 420,000.

After attending a marathon on Saturday, she passed by a high-end liquor store where she got expensive liquor for Samidoh. 

She paid for it in full using her credit card, then proceeded to take a photo of the liquor. 

However, Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu did not recognize him on Father’s Day even as Karen Nyamu spoilt him.

Edday only posted a Bible verse on her Facebook page that read, “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love, and self-discipline. 2 Timothy 1:7..HAPPY FATHERS DAY,”.

There are claims that Edday has already made up her mind to leave Samidoh over infidelity.

