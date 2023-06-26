Monday, June 26, 2023 – Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, has reacted after Karen Nyamu was spotted trying to hide a black eye with a cap.

The photo went viral on social media, with a section of Netizens speculating that she was assaulted by her baby daddy Samidoh.

A social media user shared the trending photo of Karen Nyamu with a black eye and mocked her.

The nosy user said that Samidoh beat her up despite spoiling him with expensive liquor worth Ksh 420,000 on Father’s Day.

Edday reacted to the post and hinted that Karen is used to the frequent beatings, “Hizo huwa kama prescription” she wrote.

Check out the screenshot below.

