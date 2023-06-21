Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – There was drama at the Senate on Wednesday morning after Azimio One Kenya Alliance senators staged a walkout in protest of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s presence at the chambers.

Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna asked Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to bar CS Kuria from speaking in the chamber, having pushed for a censure motion against him.

Sifuna, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, argued that the CS would use the session to cleanse himself over the Edible Oil Scandal and his diatribe against Nation Media Group.

“I have filed a motion at the Senate to discuss Moses Kuria’s conduct because the constitution, which guarantees media freedom, must be upheld.

“A person in such a capacity should not be allowed to make such remarks which can’t be made even before children,” Sifuna stated.

However, Kingi ruled that CS Kuria could appear as the censure motion has not been officially tabled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.