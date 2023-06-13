Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – Wives of prominent Githurai businessman Johnson Kimani alias Wakim who allegedly committed suicide on Monday evening caused drama at the mortuary while fighting over his body.

Mr. Kimani had three known wives, but last night, a fourth turned up at Githurai 45 police station, but the others did not acknowledge her.

There was drama between the wives over ownership of the body at the Kenyatta University (KU) mortuary, where the businessman’s body was taken before it could be registered at the facility.

They almost exchanged blows as they fought over the body.

It is also emerging that the deceased businessman was struggling financially before he took his own life.

“Hata imekuwanga ngumu kutulipa, juzi kuna mmoja wetu aliwacha kazi juu malipo yamekuwa shida (Paying us has been a difficult task for him, just the other day one of us resigned due to financial difficulties),” said one of the workers who requested anonymity.

Kimani took his own life after jumping from the sixth floor of a high-rise building that he owns in Githurai 45.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.