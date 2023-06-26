Monday, 26 June 2023 – There was drama at an apartment in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs after a lady busted her baby daddy chilling with his new girlfriend.

The baby daddy had taken the kid from his baby mama over the weekend to bond with him.

His baby mama arrived at his apartment announced to pick up the kid and found him chilling with his new girlfriend.

The aggrieved baby mama lost her cool after bumping into her baby daddy’s new girlfriend and threatened to end her life by jumping off from the apartment’s 5th floor.

It took the intervention of neighbours to stop her from committing suicide.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

