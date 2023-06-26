Monday, June 26, 2023 – Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi confronted President William Ruto in church yesterday over the Finance Bill 2023 which sailed through in the National Assembly.

Speaking at the Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado County, where the president graced an interdenominational church service, the ODM politician said while he supported some provisions in the bill, he still had reservations about the Housing Levy.

Memusi said that housing was not the priority at the moment, stating that the president should have addressed other important issues like the biting economy.

He projected that if the monies being splashed on the housing project would be channelled to other causes such as education, Kenya would make strides.

“I assessed and saw that if the Sh7.5 billion was divided in the 290 constituencies, each would get Sh26 million for bursary every month, and education would be free across the country.”

“If Kenyans were skilled in schools, we would be able to export labour to such countries as the Philippines, India, and Mexico,” he said.

However, with the bill having passed, Memusi asked the president to tone down the expenditures in the executive.

“My priority right now is to ask you one thing, now that the Finance Bill has passed and is water under the bridge, crack your whip so that the money collected from them is not wasted in government. That is the only request I have for you,” he said.

