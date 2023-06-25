Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church was yesterday forced to literally run away from a surging crowd that had trooped to engage him.

Pastor Ezekiel, who is under investigation for indoctrination of the faithful and terrorism, was pressured to hold a rally after presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony of his Kisii branch.

However, he declined, insisting that he was wary of breaking the law by holding a mega rally, which was a recipe for chaos.

“If we were to have another service, we would not hold it here since the people are coming in large numbers.

“So many people have come, and we cannot continue as we may cause chaos. I may go to Bomet or another region for another event,” Pastor Ezekiel told the media.

The controversial pastor drove off after he was unable to continue with the interview owing to the surging crowd.

In Kisii, hundreds of people, including local government officials, church members, and members of the public, attended his groundbreaking ceremony.

Pastor Ezekiel also seized the opportunity to appreciate the government for allowing him to expand his ministry, which was in the spotlight for being linked to the Shakahola massacre.

“I came for a dedication service for a branch initially at a different place. They decided to relocate. As a spiritual father, I needed to come and give my blessings.”

“The new church will be built over a 13-acre piece of land. We thank God for the permission granted by the government to come here and preach, and people were delivered,” Pastor Ezekiel stated.

Pastor Ezekiel’s Lawyers, Danstan Omari, and Cliff Ombeta added that the preacher eyed building a private international school and a state-of-the-art hospital in Kisii.

“We expect Ezekiel to provide fees and bursaries to the neighbouring schools,” they added that he would continue with his philanthropy.

