Thursday, June 22, 2023 – A lady caused drama after she confronted another lady who is said to be a student at International States University Africa (USIU) for snatching her boyfriend.

In the video, the aggrieved lady is seen hurling unprintable insults at the USIU student, identified as Tracy, while accusing her of sleeping with her boyfriend.

She accuses Tracy of being loose and claims she sleeps with anyone.

“You are a very loose woman. You sleep with anyone,” the enraged lady says and warns Tracy that she risks being infected with HIV if she continues with her randy behaviours.

The lady’s boyfriend tries to defend himself by denying that he has slept with Tracy.

He insists that Tracy is just a friend.

“Tracy, have I ever slept with you?” the embattled young man poses as he desperately tries to defend himself

However, the jilted lady reiterates that her boyfriend has been “chewing” Tracy, leading to an ugly confrontation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.