Wednesday, 14 June 2023 – A young Nigerian lady was left with an egg on her face after a man who took her on a date refused to settle the bill after she ordered food that was seemingly expensive to him.

She ordered food worth 12000 nairas(about Ksh 3,500) thinking that the guy will pay.

After she finished the food, the man paid his own bill and left her to foot her bill.

“How can you order food for 12,000 nairas”? the man is heard asking the lady in the video while inside his car.

The lady tells him to give her a power bank that she had left in his car so that she can charge her phone and pay the bill.

She brags that she has enough money to pay the bill.

However, the man asks her why she has been stranded at the hotel for 5 hours if at all she can foot the bill.

A waitress was watching closely to ensure that the lady did not leave the hotel without paying.

