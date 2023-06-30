Friday, June 30, 2023 – There was drama in a residential flat in Nairobi’s Eastland suburbs after a young lady was busted having sex with someone’s husband in his matrimonial house.

The cheating husband’s wife, who seems to be in her early twenties, set up a trap for the lady after finding out that she has been visiting her house to have sex with her husband when she is away.

She mobilized her ruthless ‘’ girls squad’’ and ganged up against her husband’s sidechick.

They beat her up badly and stripped her naked in front of other tenants.

‘’Mbona unalala na bwana ya wenyewe kwa nyumba yake? (why are you sleeping with someone’s husband in his matrimonial house?’’ the ladies were heard asking the ‘’intruder’’ as they beat her black and blue.

They went ahead and tried to shave her hair as she begged for mercy.

Videos of the dramatic incident have gone viral and sparked massive reactions among Netizens.

Concerned Netizens have urged DCI to intervene and arrest the ladies involved in the brutal assault.

Watch the videos.

