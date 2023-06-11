Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Dr. Ekuru Aukot, the leader of the Third Way Alliance party, has labeled President William Ruto as a dishonest individual who has consistently misled the Kenyan population regarding the Finance Bill 2023 and the housing levy.

In a social media post on Sunday, Aukot said it shameful and dishonest for the Head of State to lie to Kenyans that the country will be like Singapore if Kenyans adopt the Finance Bill and the 3 percent housing levy.

Aukot said Kenya cannot be like Singapore because the latter’s ethos are merit and honesty while the former’s national ethos are corruption, nepotism, cronyism, tribalism and wastage and looting of public resources.

This is what Dr. Ekuru Aukot wrote on his Twitter page.

“My reflections for the week ahead! It’s really absurd & totally dishonest for President @WilliamsRutoto to lie to Kenyans that he wants Kenya to be like Singapore. This cannot happen.

“Singapore’s national ethos remains Merit and Honesty in All-State appointments. Taxpayers’ money is not wasted on luxuries for politicians. Annual budgets are zero-rated and not piled on last year’s leading to massive wastages…The NARC govt made free primary education possible by limiting Allstate offices to a Passat car only doing away with Mercedes, Prados etc. No private businesses can waste money buying high-end luxury cars for their staff anywhere in the world the way Kenya Govt does. It is madness,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.