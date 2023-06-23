Friday, June 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again surprised Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students after telling them the government has no jobs for them even after graduating.

Speaking on Friday during a graduation ceremony at the University, Gachagua said the graduates will benefit from the Housing Fund, which will create jobs.

“I am an honest man, I don’t want to sit here and lie to you that we have jobs for you, these jobs we are going to create together with you,” Gachagua said.

“This is a University of Science and Technology. Our MPs aggressively passed the Finance Bill, 2023 to create the Housing Fund.”

The DP said that through the Housing Fund, 200,000 houses will be constructed every year.

“Among the houses from this university, there will be architects, building engineers, electricians, and plumbers and you will have an opportunity to earn a living.”

The DP said that the JKUAT graduates will be the big beneficiaries of the housing fund and encouraged them to have a positive mind in everything they do.

“Your parents were not employed by anybody, 70 percent of them but through hard work, creative and innovative thinking they have seen you through to university, you are ten times better than your parents,” he said.

“At least you have an analytical mind, better communication skills, you are able to reach out and be creative and innovative. I want you to have a positive attitude.”

Gachagua, however, encouraged the graduates saying that it is not that bad in the employment world.

He said that life is not easy but they will get there with a little bit of patience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.