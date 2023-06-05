Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has vowed to defy President William Ruto after he threatened MPs with unspecified consequences if they shoot down the Finance Bill 2023.

Ruto yesterday said he will be waiting to see the MPs who will vote against the Finance Bill 2023.

“I’m waiting to see the MPs who will go and vote against housing that will give these people a chance to own a decent home, with 5% mortgage when themselves as leaders are getting 3% mortgage from taxes paid by Kenyans. I want to see them,” he stated.

However, in a statement, Salasya vowed to vote against the bill, saying he regrets taking a mortgage after being elected to the National Assembly.

The first-term MP also told Ruto not to warn MPs like his children, noting that he was elected by the people of Mumias East.

“Nione mimi kwa macho, I will not vote for that thing. I regret taking a mortgage in the National Assembly. It’s drying me for no reason. How many houses have you established in Mumias East?”

“President ata ukitaka tupitishe don’t warn us as if we are your children. Mimi nilichaguliwa na watu,” Salasya tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.