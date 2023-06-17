Saturday, June 17, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has set the record straight on the fate of the contentious Finance Bill 2023, which sailed through the Second Reading in Parliament on Wednesday.

While responding to the point of order raised by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, Wetangula assured Raila Odinga’s Azimio that the Wednesday vote was not final and told President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza not to uncork the victory champagne just yet because it is not over until it is over.

According to the Speaker, the Finance Bill 2023 is now headed to the committee of the whole house, where various amendments shall be considered.

“For the avoidance of any doubt. Many members thought that by your vote last evening, you concluded the finance bill, but you didn’t. There is still the committee of the whole. The bill as you passed on Wednesday was the bill as published.”

“The committee itself has proposed amendments, and there are many members I believe will also bring amendments to the bill, and that will be in the committee of the whole house,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula disclosed that the House Business Committee might schedule the motion on Tuesday, June 20 next week.

He noted that any members, including the Opposition, can fight the bill through amendments.

“In the course of business, we shall be able to start on Tuesday and proceed until it’s finished. If you want to shorten the process, we can finish on Tuesday next week, but if you want to mount the spirited competition, including but not limited to the division, we may go up to Thursday. Be aware that the finance bill is not done yet,” Wetangula stated.

This gives Raila’s Azimio a second chance to fight the bill after a humiliating defeat on Wednesday.

