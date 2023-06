Monday June 12, 2023 – A father of five girls, Wushishi Habibu, has advised men not to marry women who don’t like money.

“Don’t marry a woman who doesn’t like money.

You will die poor.

Women are one of the biggest motivators for making money,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, June 12.

