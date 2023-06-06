Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina may be treading on very dangerous ground.

This is after he incited MPs to defy President William Ruto on the controversial Finance Bill 2023 which Kenyans have rejected.

According to Ledama, MPs have the ultimate voting rights in the National Assembly and no one should intimidate or threaten them.

He urged MPs not to be threatened by Ruto to vote in favour of the Finance Bill 2023.

“Members of Parliament please remember that you are the ones who have the power. Do not be threatened by President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua. You can start by denying them money,” Senator Ledama tweeted.

The ODM Senator was reacting to Ruto’s threat that he was waiting to see the MPs who will vote against the Government’s plan to create employment for young people.

“I agree with those saying we should know how each MP will have voted. I’m waiting to see any MP that will vote to object to the government’s agenda to create jobs for these young Kenyans who voted for them. I’m waiting.”

“I’m waiting to see the MPs who will go and vote against housing that will give these people a chance to own a decent home, with 5% mortgage when themselves as leaders are getting 3% mortgage from taxes paid by Kenyans. I want to see them,” Ruto stated.

