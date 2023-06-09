Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio One Kenya Alliance brigade to give the government alternative ways of raising revenue instead of opposing the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Thursday at the Bomas of Kenya when he addressed members of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mudavadi said the situation in which the country is in calls for tough decisions, some of which will be painful in the short term but beneficial in the long run.

“Do not just criticise and oppose what the government is proposing, yet you are not giving us an alternative on how we will get solutions to fill the existing gaps. For those opposing, we are asking them what is the alternative pre-position?”

“It is clear where we are as a country. But the truth of the matter remains that we have been elected and we cannot continue crying, we need to now start finding solutions. The solutions must be local and we need to work towards the improvement of our society,” Mudavadi said.

Raila Odinga and his coterie have been opposing the Finance Bill 2023, saying it will overburden Kenyans who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

