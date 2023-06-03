Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, June 3, 2023 – An outspoken Ukambani region Member of Parliament has lectured Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the Finance Bill 2023.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

Speaking on Saturday at Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said the proposed Bill will cost elected lawmakers their seats if they back it in its current form.

The MP said since he was elected MP, he has never seen a controversial Finance Bill like the one proposed by the Kenya Kwanza government.

The MP said that the money belongs to taxpayers, and therefore, they must have a say on how they will be taxed.

”Please re-look at the increase of VAT from 8 percent to 1 percent and the housing levy and I will have no problem with the bill,” the MP said

”Can we make sure that we get the houses without hurting our people? If it is not addressed some of us will vote a big a no.”

The MP, who spoke in the presence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was attending a fundraiser at the school, said it was unfortunate that the bill is being pushed on Kenyans and urged the second in command to desist from that habit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST