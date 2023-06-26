Monday, June 26, 2023 – If you are planning to default on the Hustler Fund loan, you better think twice.

President William Ruto has unveiled a strategy to punish the defaulters to ensure they pay their due in full.

Attending a church service in Kajiado, Ruto stated that despite encouraging Kenyans to form groups for receiving higher Hustler fund loans, no one will be allowed to access the funds while still having arrears from solo borrowing.

Ruto stated that the whole group will be denied access to the loans if any member failed to repay the initial loans they borrowed individually.

The Head of State added that if the defaulters did not show any interest in borrowing the group funds, he would find another way to corner them and ensure that they paid the debt.

“I will wait for those who are not paying back the loan. I know where to find them. Some of you think that you can borrow the money individually and come back later after forming groups for another loan.

“Some people are now stuck because they have to repay the other loan before they get the subsequent funding from the Hustler Fund,” he stated.

Additionally, Ruto reiterated that there was enough money in his government to fund all businessmen in the country through the Hustler Fund designated for small groups.

He argued that businesses ought not to struggle because of the provision adding that the programme was the best option since it did not require Kenyans to leave behind any documentation or collateral before borrowing.

