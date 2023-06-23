Friday, June 23, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has urged controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna to shut up and stop commenting about his court case where he is accused of shooting DJ Evolve in 2020.

Miguna on Friday said that it is disgusting that DJ Evolve is being victimized for a second time.

“As it is right now, DJ Evolve is being victimized twice – Completely disgusting! I want to vomit!” Miguna said after the DJ appeared before the Judge as a witness where he absolved Babu Owino from the shooting incident.

Reacting to the statement, BABU disregarded what Miguna said, noting that criminal matters are not based on hearsay.

“It doesn’t matter what Miguna Miguna is saying so long as the complainant is not complaining. Criminal matters are based on complaints, not hearsay,” Babu said.

“It’s sad that an advocate ain’t aware that alternative dispute resolution mechanisms exist. It’s clear you are schizophrenic. Don’t dare an intellectual.”

DJ Evolve who is still paralysed appeared on camera and revealed that Babu Owino is his friend and he didn’t see him shooting him.

“When I met Owino, he had no gun at the Club and I never saw a firearm that shot me,” he said.

“I was having conversations and the next thing I was in a vehicle going to the hospital. I did not see where the bullet came from.”

However, Miguna Miguna insisted that Babu Owino shot DJ Evolve and lambasted Kenya’s Judiciary for bungling the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST