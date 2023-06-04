Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Former US President Trump appeared to commiserate with President Biden over his fall at Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday, June 1.

The president dropped to his knees after stumbling over a sandbag after two hours on stage at the service academy in Colorado Springs.

Mr. Biden, 80, did not appear hurt by the fall and continued to stand on stage until the ceremony ended several minutes later, according to the White House pool.

Mr. Trump was informed about the fall as he campaigned in Iowa and told his supporters that it was “Not inspiring” for the Air Force graduates who had witnessed it.

“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said during one of several appearances in Iowa on Thursday, after a member of the crowd informed him of the incident to a chorus of cheers.

“You gotta be careful about that because you don’t want that, even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp,” he added.