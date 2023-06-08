Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Donald Trump has reportedly been told he is the target of a criminal probe into his handling of classified documents.

According to Politico, the Justice Department told Trump’s lawyers of the latest development in a letter several days ago.

Although Trump himself wrote on Truth Social that he had not been informed he was being indicted, he did not mention whether he had been informed he was a target.

Two sources told Fox News that the attorneys had been notified of his change in status.

The formal notification is seen as a sign that Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents, is close to a decision as to whether to recommend charges against him.

The Justice Department manual states that prosecutors may send a ‘target letter’ to those who are likely to be charged in connection with a grand jury probe.

The move is designed to give them an opportunity to testify, before an indictment comes down. It is not a guarantee that charges will be filed.

Prosecutors consider a target a person for whom there is ‘substantial evidence linking him or her to the commission of a crime and who, in the judgment of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant.’

Trump denied he had been told he was being indicted, but said he assumed for years he would be a target.

He wrote on Truth Social: ‘No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, the ‘No Collusion’ Mueller Report, Impeachment HOAX, Impeachment HOAX, the PERFECT Ukraine phone call, and various other SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS.

‘A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE.

‘REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!’